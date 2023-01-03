June 19, 1950 - Dec. 30, 2022

FAIRBURY — Linda Suzanne Grandon, 72, Fairbury, died at 5:57 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Goldwater Care, Pontiac.

Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, followed by her funeral at 10:30 a.m. both at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting with arrangements. The family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury.

Linda was born June 19, 1950, in Carbondale, IL, the daughter of Ira L. and Pauline Karlee Grandon Jr.

Survivors include her mother, Pauline Grandon; sister, Valla (Sam) Broquard, both of Fairbury; six nieces and nephews: Jarrod (Kendra) Broquard, Joseph Broquard, Elizabeth (Darin) Getty, Rachel (Jason) Myers, Jordan Broquard and Seth (Ashlee) Broquard; eleven great-nieces and nephews.

Linda received her Master of Education degree from Illinois State University, Normal, and went on to teach at Yorkville, Pontiac and Westville Elementary for thirty-seven years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury, and its Mary-Martha Circle.

