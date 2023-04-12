Feb. 14, 1940 - April 6, 2023

LEROY — Linda Sue Miller, 83, of LeRoy passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at OSF St. Francis, Peoria, IL.

A graveside inurnment will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the LeRoy Christian Church, L.E.A.S., or LeRoy Fire Dept. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy is handling the arrangements.

Linda was born February 14, 1940, in De Witt County, IL, a daughter of John and I. Virginia (Forbes) Clymer. She married Leon Miller, he passed away January 6, 2008.

Surviving are children: Karen Hunley, Cathy Riddle, Ginny (Rick) Long, Johnny (Barbie) Reynolds, and Billy (Sheila) Lindsey; brother, C.D. Page; stepchildren: Victoria (David) Perreaut, Gerald (Fred) Miller, and Cindy Miller; two nieces and three great-nephews; twenty-eight grandchildren and fifty-four great-grandchildren.

Linda was a member of the LeRoy Christian Church. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.