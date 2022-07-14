Linda Sorrells

Linda grew up in Springfield, IL, and attended Lanphier High School. A long time resident of Bloomington/ Normal, and an avid Cubs fan. Linda helped to establish the first faculty wellness program during her tenure at ISU. During her retirement she was active in several charities, including Faith in Action and Centers for hope food pantry. She also served as a group leader in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She touched many lives with her generosity and selfless commitment to serving others.