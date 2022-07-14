May 26, 1938 - April 19, 2022
Linda Sorrells, 83, passed away peacefully at Luther Oaks on April 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
A service will be held at Luther Oaks in the chapel on July 30, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Luther Oaks benevolent fund.
Interment was handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home. She has been laid to rest at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, IL, alongside her beloved sister and nephew.
Linda grew up in Springfield, IL, and attended Lanphier High School. A long time resident of Bloomington/ Normal, and an avid Cubs fan. Linda helped to establish the first faculty wellness program during her tenure at ISU. During her retirement she was active in several charities, including Faith in Action and Centers for hope food pantry. She also served as a group leader in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She touched many lives with her generosity and selfless commitment to serving others.