Sept. 12, 1948—Nov. 22, 2022

PARK CITY, Kan. — Linda S. Hollowell-Keene, 74, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her residence in Park City, KS.

Cremation rites were accorded and a celebration of life service will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at Apostolic Pentecostal Church Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FPC Bus Ministry 1755 E. MacArthur Wichita, KS, 67216.

Linda was born September 12, 1948, the daughter of Wayne and Betty Gastineau of Bloomington, IL. She married Dennis Hollowell, December 17, 1966. They were together 44 years, had three children and divorced May 27, 2010. He died February 9, 2016.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, James Keene; her parents; two sisters: Donna Mae Gastineau, Sandra Kay (Ron) Engquist; and brother, Larry Gastineau. Surviving are her three children: Tim Hollowell of Bloomington, IL, Kim (Darren) Jackson of Park City, KS, Lisa (Claude) Lamb of Wichita, KS; and one brother, Ken (Vickie) Gastineau of Heath, OH: five grandchildren: Zach, Megan, Lauren, Brandon, and Kacey; and five great-grandchildren: Parker, Roman, Mark III, and Oliver.

Linda retired from Cox Communications, Wichita, KS. She deeply loved and served the Lord. Her hobbies consisted of sewing, crocheting, reading, and board games. She will deeply be missed.