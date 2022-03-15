FORREST — Linda Runyon, 74, of Forrest, passed away at 4:23 p.m., March 10, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. Cremation has been accorded.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Wing. Pastor Paul Lellelid will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Linda was born March 31, 1947, in Morris the daughter of Leo Elmer and Bernadine Mary (Yorsinski) Burger. She married Lloyd Runyon on April 8, 1967. He died May 17, 2004.

Surviving are her step-mother, Mary Tabor of Dwight; grandson, Matthew (Sabrina) Stotler of Pontiac; and great-grandchildren: Naomi and Phoenix Stotler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Brian Runyon.

Linda retired from RR Donnelley in Dwight. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest.

