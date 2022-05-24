April 26, 1957 - May 23, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Linda R. (Tallon) Sage, 65, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with Rev. Ken Burgard officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Downs. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Linda was born April 26, 1957, in Bloomington, the daughter of Charles W. "Chick" and Mildred "Jean" (Weakley) Tallon, Jr.

Survivors include her significant other, Eric Snodgrass of Heyworth; three nephews: Brad (Jennifer) Tallon of Mill Spring, NC, Tom (Carrie) Estes and Blake (Danielle) Estes, both of Downs; great-nieces and nephews: Stella and Raney Tallon, Jake (Sophia), Morgan and Owen Estes; a great-great-nephew, Wyatt Estes; honorary grandson, Marshall Over; and her dog, Sugar.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Debbie Tallon and Brenda Estes.

Linda graduated from Tri-Valley High School. She was a caregiver and always put others first. While she never had children of her own, she cared for and had an influence on many children over the years.

Linda enjoyed the outdoors, nature and being in the sun. She especially loved flowers, butterflies and birds. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

