MINIER — Linda Marie (Schmidgall, Hartman) Butler passed away peacefully when the Lord called her home on July 4, 2021 at the age of 75. We will always remember her patience, generosity, and unconditional love.

She was born December 30, 1945 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Edgar and Lora Schmidgall. She married John Hartman April 9, 1972 in Palos Heights, IL and he passed away December 17, 2013. She later married L.C. Butler January 19, 2017 in Tucson, AZ.

Surviving are her husband, LC; children: Vonni (Don), Cheri (Jim), and Kevin (Jaimie); seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers: Ted, Dan (Pat), and Ed (Judy); sisters-in-law: Karen and Dodie; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; brothers: Richard, Kenneth, Robert; sister, Bonita; and sisters-in-law: Judy and Rowena.

Linda graduated Minier High School in 1963 and graduated from Central Bible College.

Her service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Minier Assembly of God, 604 S. Minier Ave., Minier, IL. The service previously held in Tucson can be viewed on the Eastside Assembly of God Facebook Page. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Tucson Teen Challenge Men's Center, P.O. Box 77370, Tucson, AZ 85703.

