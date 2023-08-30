Jan. 1, 1954 - Aug. 28, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Linda M. Gros, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11:24 a.m. at her home.

There will be a funeral for Linda at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Scott Boerckel will officiate. There will be a visitation Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Memorial Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Her burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Linda was born in Normal on January 1, 1954, to Albert and Viola Otto Giesel. She married Douglas Gros on May 21, 1983, in Carlock. He survives. She is also survived by her two daughters: Liz (Steve Decker) Gros, and Abby (Adam Bradford) Gros; two grandchildren: A.J. and Allie Bradford; and two brothers: Dale (Arlene) Giesel of Normal, and Loren (Carol) Giesel, of Bloomington.

Her grandson Ace Bradford and her parents preceded her in death.

Linda was a longtime member of East White Oak Bible Church in Carlock. She was an Underwriting Assistant for fifteen years at State Farm Insurance and worked ten years as a Culinary Assistant at Illinois State University, last working in 2018.

Memorial contributions may be made to East White Oak Bible Church or the Bloomington - Normal Gideons.

