July 17, 1940 - Sept. 14, 2023

EUREKA — Linda M. Frank, 83, of Eureka, passed away at 12:34 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on July 17, 1940, in Peoria, IL, to Richard A. and Nathalia Heiniger Frank.

Survivors include her brother, Donald "Don" Frank of Eureka, and four nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Frank.

She graduated from Eureka High School in 1957. Linda did nurses training at Methodist Hospital from 1957-1960. She worked at Methodist Hospital after graduation from 1960-1963. She worked for a private doctor's office from 1963-1965. She worked at ICC in clerical work. She worked at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka from 1976-2004.

Linda was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka and also from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Morton. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.