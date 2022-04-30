Linda Lou Westerfield

Aug. 13, 1953 - April 25, 2022

NORMAL - Linda Lou (Garrels) Westerfield, 68, of Normal, passed away at 10:28 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Linda was born in Bloomington on August 13, 1953, a daughter to Vernon and Joan (Shaffer) Garrels. She met Robert "Bob" Westerfield at his brother's birthday party, and although it took him a while, he asked her to marry him and they wed on October 16, 1976, at Trinity Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2020. Bob and Linda's cremains will be scattered together in Missouri.

Linda graduated with the Class of 1971, from Bloomington High School and from the Barnes Hospital School of Nursing in St. Loving. She worked for thirty-seven years as a nurse in the Bloomington area. She volunteered for the American Red Cross and also the Illinois National Guard Family Program. Linda was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her son, Jason Westerfield; and many cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant twins, Michael Joseph and Carrie Marie, and sister, Nellie.

Online condolences and memories of Linda may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.