Oct. 12, 1942 - July 11, 2022

DANVERS — Linda Lou Tatro, 79, of Danvers, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, in Urbana.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Carle Heart & Vascular Institute.

She was born October 12, 1942, in Summum, a daughter of Floyd and Mabel Peek Parr. She married Keith Tatro on May 10, 2004, and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Post; and a large, loving family.

