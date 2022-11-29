July 8, 1946 - Nov. 28, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Linda Lou Jennings, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:55 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced on her Caring Bridge page: www.caringbridge.org/visit/lindaloujennings. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Medicine.

Linda was born July 8, 1946, in Petersburg to Norman and Flora Etta (Finley) Albert.

Surviving are her daughter, Erin Jennings of Bloomington; sister, Norma (Richard) Reynolds of Petersburg; brothers: Robert (Linda) Albert of Pleasant Plains, Duane (Betty) Albert, and Kenneth (Janice) Albert both of Petersburg. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and two beloved dogs, Waylon and Truman.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Linda was employed as a court reporter at the McLean County Law and Justice Center for 37 years, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter, shopping for the best deals, going to movies and dining out with friends, walks on the Constitution Trail, reading thrillers and mystery novels, puzzles, and music. She especially loved spending time with her family and going on adventures with her nieces and nephews. Linda was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.