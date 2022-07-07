Aug. 29, 1940 - July 4, 2022

NORMAL — Linda L. Stone, 81, of Normal and formerly of Lexington, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, E.R. Bloomington, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL, with Minister MaryAnn Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the memorial home on Monday. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Linda was born August 29, 1940, in Danvers, IL, the daughter of Carl and Ruth Waugler Jones. She married Marshall L. Stone on November 29, 1959, in Lexington, IL. He died January 7, 2018.

Surviving are three children: Susan Stone of Normal, Sharon Stone of Berwyn, and Doug (Jennifer) Stone of Yorkville; three grandchildren: Hunter, Abby, and Edgar.

Linda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends. One of Linda's greatest passions was caring for young children. She opened her heart and home by running a home daycare business for over 20 years, touching the lives of so many children and their families.