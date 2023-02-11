Feb. 5, 1954 - Feb. 9, 2023

EAST PEORIA — Linda L. Racki, 69, of East Peoria, IL, died at 3:58 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Born on February 5, 1954, in Bloomington, IL, to Louis and Margaret Proctor Soeldner, she married Stephen J. Racki III on January 3, 1976, in Colfax, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are four children: Beth (Scott) Watson of Carlock, IL, Stephen (Brandi) Racki of Normal, IL, Michael (Emily) Racki of St. Cloud, MN, and David Racki of Anchorage, AK; three grandchildren: Christopher (Kendra) Watson, Taylor (Kody) Willits, and Tryston Racki; two sisters: Janice Soeldner and Peggy Soeldner, both of Naperville, IL; and one brother, Jim (Lois) Soeldner of Ellsworth, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Richard and Kevin.

Linda was a 30 year employee at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where she was a Mammographer and Administrator in Radiology. Prior to retiring she also worked as the manager of the charge master at OSF.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, a Rosary will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., all at St. Monica's Church in East Peoria. Additional visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the church, followed by a Mass at 10:00 a.m. Father John Steffen will officiate. A graveside service will be at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at St. Patrick Church Cemetery (Holy Cross) in Merna. Fr. Dustin Schultz will officiate. A luncheon will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington, where friends are invited to join the family. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Sinsinawa Dominicans Inc., St. Monica's Church in East Peoria or St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington.

Linda's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.