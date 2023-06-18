Aug. 24, 1938 - May 24, 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Linda L. (McIntyre) Stefani, aged 84, formerly of Normal, IL. passed away on May 24, 2023, in Bellingham, WA.

She was born August 24, 1938, to Wilbur and Katherine McIntyre. After graduating from Normal Community High School in 1956, she was employed at General Telephone Company. She married Reynold J. Stefani in Bloomington in 1961. Together the couple raised two sons and a daughter and eventually moved to Washington State.

She is survived by her husband, Reynold; her sons: Richard of Bellingham, WA, and James of Appling, GA; and her daughter, Ann Davis of Jonesborough, TN. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, David.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

To share your memories of Linda please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.