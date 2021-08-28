Linda L. Kletz

She was preceded in death by her mother Nellie Walters and father Bill Walters and by son William DuFrane. She is survived by sisters: Gladys Masters and Lila Broughton; and by her son Tony DuFrane. She was the loving grandmother of: Devin, Sarah, Cody, Zachery, and Brittney; also survived by great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends.