PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Linda L. Kletz passed away at her residence in Pewaukee, WI on August 20, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother Nellie Walters and father Bill Walters and by son William DuFrane. She is survived by sisters: Gladys Masters and Lila Broughton; and by her son Tony DuFrane. She was the loving grandmother of: Devin, Sarah, Cody, Zachery, and Brittney; also survived by great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends.
Visitation Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10:30 AM-11:30 AM at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, with funeral service at 11:30 AM.
For additional information please visit churchandchapel.com or call 262-827-0659.