June 1, 1955 - April 16, 2022

EL PASO — Linda Kay Reel, 66, of El Paso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Heritage Health of El Paso.

Linda was born June 1, 1955 in Peoria to Fred and Juanita (Phillips) Tiller.

She married James Reel on March 16, 1973 in Benson. He survives.

Survivors also include her children: Josh (Lisa) Reel of Parker, CO, and Shannon (Jerry) Stadnik of Normal; two sisters: Bonnie Price of Centerville, TN, and Iva (Kevin Armstrong) Punke of Eureka; four grandchildren: Madelyn and Sophie Reel of Parker, CO, and Ryan and Kevin Stadnik of Normal.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother Greg Tiller.

Linda worked as a CNA.

A two-hour visitation will be held at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Closing remarks will be given at 7:00 p.m. Cremation will be accorded. Burial of her cremains will be in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidney.org). Online condolences can be sent to family at https://www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.