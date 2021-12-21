GRAY, Louisiana — Linda Kay Ardoin, 69, of Gray, LA, born February 25, 1952, passed away on December 04, 2021.

Linda lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved her dogs, knitting, crocheting, doing crafts, butterflies, hummingbirds, and was an avid Nascar fan.

She is survived by her husband, James Randy Ardoin of Gray, LA; two sons: James Russel Devine of Thibodaux, LA, and Joseph Eugene Devine and wife Abile Devine of New Iberia, LA. Her mother, Dorothy M. Logue of Gray, LA; five sisters: Doris (Ricky) Lamb of Arkansas, Diana (Terry) LeBlanc of Dularge, LA, Peggy (Roger) Williams of Minden, LA, Melissa (Victor) Pendley of Leroy, IL, Pam (Joe) Denney of Leroy, IL; six grandchildren and eight great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Ronald Eugene Devine; father, Merl Russel Mallicoat and David (Pops) Walter Logue; two sisters: Janet Zalneraits, Rose M. Barnett; and one brother, Tommy Russel Mallicoat.

