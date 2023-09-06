Sept. 4, 1947 - Sept. 3, 2023

TOWANDA — Our beloved Linda K. Jones, 75, of Towanda, IL, passed away at 1:08 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

A graveside service to celebrate and honor Linda's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lexington, IL, with Rev. Jack Moody officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Calvert Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington. A luncheon will be served at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Towanda Community Building.

Linda was born on September 4, 1947, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Richard and Winnifred (Michael) Nice. She married George E. Jones on March 12, 1966, in Lexington, IL. They were married for 47 years until his passing on October 27, 2013.

Surviving is her son, Brett Jones of Towanda; twin sister: Mary Lou (Lynn) Hutson of Normal, IL; two brothers: William (Connie) Nice of Jacksonville, TX, and Richard Nice of Bloomington, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Chad.

Linda graduated from NCHS in 1965. She worked as a Loan Officer for 1st Midwest Bank in Lockport for 36 years.

Memorials can be made to the Towanda Fire Department or Towanda Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.calvertmemorial.com.