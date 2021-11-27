NORMAL — Linda K. Crawford, 72, of Normal, formerly of Lincoln, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln with Rev. Joseph Dondanville officiating.

Linda was born January 13, 1949, in Lincoln, to Charles E. and Betty Jane Young Crawford. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving Linda are two sisters: Carol Crawford of LeRoy and Janice (Denny) Henson of LeRoy, and one nephew, Troy Janssen of Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.NAMI.org.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.