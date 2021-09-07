Linda June Paine

A visitation for Linda will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the West Decatur Church of God (4500 West Main Street, Decatur, IL 62522). Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. also at the church with Pastor Nick Muehlebach, officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials if desired may be made to the Humane Society (3373 North Woodford Street, Decatur, IL 62526). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda was born February 10, 1946 in Decatur, IL, daughter of Carter E. and Betty Jane Taylor. She married William T. Paine, who preceded her in death. After getting her childcare degree at Richland Community College, Linda worked for a short time at the daycare at Maranatha Church. She then went on to work at the ABC Daycare for over 30 years where she was loved by kids, coworkers, and the parents. Everyone called her grandma. She would tell anyone who listened, "I love my babies I take care of daily". Linda had a kind and generous heart and will be missed by so many. Her favorite quote was "do unto others as you want to be done by" and she lived her life that way. She was a member of The Summit Avenue Church.