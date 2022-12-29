July 7, 1963 - Dec. 26, 2022

DANVERS — Linda Jean McClure, 59, of Danvers, IL, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Gilman Health Care Nursing Home, Gilman, IL.

Linda was born July 7, 1963, in Normal, IL, the daughter of Harley Dale and LaVerne (Otto) McClure.

She is survived by one brother, Randy McClure; and one sister, Marcia Scott; nieces and nephews: Deanna, Karrie, Jacob, Michelle, Travis, Britney, Elizabeth; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by both her parents; one brother, Marty McClure; along with one nephew, Bryan Otto Robb.

Linda was a graduate of Sarah E. Raymond School in Bloomington, IL. In her early years she was a very active member of Illinois Special Olympics, S.O.A.R., Marcfirst, Best Buddies Program and First Presbyterian Church of Danvers.

Linda was a beloved member of the Danvers community. She never met a stranger, everyone was her friend and she could put a smile on anyone's face. She was a ray of sunshine everywhere she went. Linda was a treasured member of her family and she will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank Marcfirst and Gilman Heath Care for the love and care provided to Linda over the years. Memorials in Linda's honor may be made to Marcfirst, First Presbyterian Church-Danvers, or donor's choice.

Her graveside service will be at noon Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, all are welcome to attend, Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

