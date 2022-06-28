Feb. 22, 1955 - June 25, 2022

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Linda Jane Reed, 67, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at University Hospital & Clinics with Rodney by her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. A gathering of family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Benedict, KS, at High Prairie Cemetery.

Linda was born February 22, 1955, in Bloomington, IL, to the late Warren and Joybelle (Dickey) Craig. On September 10, 2005, she married Rodney Reed in Columbia. She received her Masters Degree in Art from Illinois State University. Linda enjoyed working with the Girl Scouts and camping with family. She loved people and enjoyed traveling many places throughout the world. She loved art and history museums, but most of all loved spending time with Rodney's kids and grandkids.

Linda is survived by her husband, Rodney; siblings: Barb Craig-Schniepp, Shirley Robinson, and Paul (Inyong) Craig; and nieces: Seri Robinson-Powers, Elizabeth Craig-Johnson and Julia Robinson.

In keeping with Linda's love of cats, memorial contributions are suggested to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave, Columbia, MO 65202.

