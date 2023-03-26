March 16, 1948 - March 12, 2023

SHREWSBURY/MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Linda J. (Schonborg) McDaniel, 74, of Mount Dora, FL, formerly of Normal, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Linda was born on March 16, 1948, in Shrewsbury, MA, and graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1966. She proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972. She was the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Patterson) Schonborg. She married Michael McDaniel on May 20, 1970, in Andalusa, AL.

Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael; her daughter, Jill (JT) Thomas of Shrewsbury; her son/grandson Christopher McDaniel of Mount Dora, FL; granddaughters: Ava and Anna Thomas; siblings: David (Sherry) Schonborg, Lee (Charron) Schonborg, Elizabeth (Paul) Etre, Doug Ostlund; brother-in-law, David (Debbie) McDaniel; sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Greg) Sullivan, and Terri McDaniel; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian McDaniel; sister, Rebecca Ostlund; and brother-in-law, William McDaniel. She enjoyed spending summers with her family at Navarre Beach, FL, and Cape Cod.

Linda requested no funeral services, and a private cremation was held in Florida.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Lake County Florida care of www.humanelake.com.