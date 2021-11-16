BLOOMINGTON — Linda J. McDonald, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:56 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Rogers Byambaasa officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Downs. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Linda was born November 18, 1951, in Bloomington, the daughter of Delmar and Clara Edgington Rettke.

She is survived by a son, Christopher McDonald, South Bend, IN; a granddaughter, Kady (John Malovich) McDonald of Franklin Grove; one great-granddaughter, Autumn Malovich; a sister, Margaret (Tom) Wilson, Franklin Grove; and a brother, Robert (Rhea) Rettke, Fort Worth, TX; and three nephews: Clayton Welch of Clinton and Jason and Jamie Wilson of Harmon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Alice Rettke.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.