NORMAL — Linda E. Blickhan, age 59, of Normal, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in her home. She was born on April 6, 1964, in Quincy, the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Koetters) Blickhan. Linda was a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Western Illinois University. She was of the Catholic Faith.

She was a store manager for Walmart and Office Depot. Linda was currently employed by State Farm Insurance as a customer service representative. She also served as an election judge.

Linda was an avid Cardinal Baseball fan. She also greatly loved to read, cook, and collect chickens.

Linda is survived by her mother, Virginia Blickhan of Quincy; her siblings: Roger Blickhan of Quincy, IL, Nancy Arata (Tom) of Eagan MN, Gary Blickhan (Wendy) of Quincy, Steve Blickhan of Pleasant Plains, IL, Karen Metzger (Brian) of Mahomet, IL, and Janis Foreman of Quincy.

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive.

Linda was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. A Private Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Mission in Red Lake, MN. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.