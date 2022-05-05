Dec. 20, 1944 - May 4, 2022

CARLOCK — Linda D. Spencer, age 77, of Carlock, IL, of passed away at 1:45 AM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

A service celebrating her life will be at a later date at the Carlock Community Building, Carlock, IL. Their will be no visitation. Private inurnment will be at Wintz Cemetery, Carlock, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made the Carlock Public Library.

Cremation services are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Linda was born December 20, 1944, in Washburn, IL, the daughter of Dallas and Kathryn Balbach Cline. She married Thomas Spencer on March 22, 1963, in Sidney, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are her two sons: Ron (Melinda) Spencer, Hopedale, IL, John (Jamie) Spencer, Carlock, IL; six grandchildren: Jake (Nicole) Spencer, Dillon (Nicki) Spencer, Dallas (Emeleen) Spencer, Abigail, Valerie and Sterling Spencer; four great-granddaughters: Adrianna, Addyson, Lily and Charlotte Spencer; brother, David (Debbie) Cline, Champaign, IL; sister, Joyce Cline, El Paso, IL; daughter-in-law, Ginger Bowers, Hopedale, IL; four nieces and four nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Donald; two infant daughters; and her brothers: Charles and Alan Cline.

Linda worked as a Librarian at the Carlock Public Library for 32-years and was the Library Director for 25-years. She enjoyed meeting many wonderful people, most of whom she would have not known if not for the library. It was the perfect job! Linda enjoyed reading, quilting, gardening, flower gardening and playing games with the grandchildren in hopes of winning now and then. After the outside work was done she went to her place on the deck "her little piece of paradise" with a good book and a glass of tea. She was a member of the Friends of the Library since 1981.

