Feb. 21, 1941 - Aug. 24, 2023

HEYWORTH — Linda D. Cowan, of Heyworth, passed from her earthly home on August 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Linda was the tenth child born to Clyde and Carrie (O'Neal) Miller on February 21, 1941, in Downs, IL.

Linda married Wayne Cowan on August 1st, 1976. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2012.

Linda is survived by a daughter, Peggy Mitchell (Mike) - Heyworth; granddaughters: Heather Taylor (David) - Greencastle, IN, and Haley Mitchell - Bloomington IL; great-granddaughter, Lilly Marie Taylor of Indiana; sisters, Marie Gassaway - Leroy, and Dorothy Scott -Bloomington; several nieces and nephews that were very near and dear to her.

Linda was a Legal Secretary for 46 years for the Saint Law Firm and the Livingston Law Firm. She enjoyed interacting with each and every client that she met, some of which included and spilled over into lifelong friendships.

Linda's large heart was known for always reaching out to people whether by text or cards and making sure you knew how important you were to her. She touched the lives of many by doing this daily.

Linda's strong faith, love of the lord, and love for her family was always first in her mind. The family knew that they were her whole world and that the love, laughter, and memories shared with them would never be able to be replaced but will be honored. Linda was a member of the Wapella Christian Church.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the LeRoy Christian Church. Funeral service will be Monday, August 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. also at the church. The burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Little Galilee Christian Assembly, Wapella Christian Church, or Charity of Donor's Choice.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy is in charge.