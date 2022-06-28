Nov. 16, 1946 - June 26, 2022

Linda Carol Runk met her lord and savior Jesus Christ on June 26, 2022, after her battle with cancer at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

Visitation will be at Calvert Metzler Memorial Home on Thursday July 7, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Wiley Cemetery, Ellisville, IL, on Friday July 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM officiated by Pastor Ardith Corsaw.

Linda was born November 16, 1946, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Harley and Kathryn Devore Rathbun. She married Howard L. Runk on November 19, 1982, in Bloomington, IL.

Surviving are her husband and two stepchildren who called her mom, Michael Runk, Ft Myers, FL, and Rebecca Howell, Winston-Salem, NC. Also surviving are her sister, Susan Armstrong; and seven grandchildren: Chance Runk, Hannah Porter, Olivia Runk, Jacob Howell, Ryn Howell, Jason Howell, and Lizzie Howell.

Linda graduated from Illinois State University earning a degree in business administration. She was employed for forty-two years at the firm of Henning, Strouse, Jordan & Stephens CPAS where she met her husband. She was a charter member of Evangelical Free Church of Bloomington and attended the Evangelical Free Church of Ft Myers, FL. While at their winter home.

Linda and her husband were active members of Bloomington/Normal Bass Club for many years participating in tournament fishing together. They were also active in Heart of Illinois GTO club. She especially enjoyed evening cruises around Evergreen Lake to search for deer. Her most memorable times were family vacations with kids and grandkids. In retirement her fondest activity was scrapbooking all her wonderful vacation memories.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

