MCLEAN — Linda C. Schunke, 74, of McLean, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the McLean United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Tami Werschey-Kessinger officiating. Burial will follow at the McLean Cemetery. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Linda Christina Baker was born December 10, 1946, in Decatur, the daughter of Jack and Norma Joan Plumly Baker. She was united in marriage to Raymond L. Schunke, on November 24, 1973. He survives.

Linda is also survived by their children: Christina Rogers, Lee (Sheryl) Schunke, and Scott (Kim Smith) Schunke; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Nancy Baker, Jackie Baker, and Jody Chambers.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Linda was a 1965 graduate of Lakeview High School. She had worked for IAA in data entry for the crop hail insurance department. She was a member of the McLean United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Department, National MS Society, or an organization of the donor's choice.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.