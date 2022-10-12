April 17, 1944 - Oct. 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Linda (Bye) Gray, 78 of Bloomington, formerly of Lexington and Arrowsmith, passed away at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at her residence.

Linda was born April 17, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of Albert August and Edith (Kennedy) Bye. She married Robert L. "Roy" Gray on July 11, 1987 in Prattville, AL. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2012.

Linda was survived by a brother, Robert (Mary Ann) Bye of Bloomington; three nephews: David Bye of AR, Scott and Bruce Bye, both of Bloomington; and a niece: Robin (Jess) Shelton of Bloomington; also surviving are four grand-nephews; three step-children: Connie (Ron) McCombs of McLean, David (Judy) Gray of Forrest, Lisa (Bill) Hinthorne of Tallahassee, FL; three half-brothers: Fred Bye, Dan Bye and Albert (Kim) Bye; and a half-sister, Julie Ann (Rick) Breland all of LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-parents, one half-brother, and a step son.

Linda graduated from Lexington High School in 1962. She worked for 17 years in the Billing Department of BroMenn Medical Center, and for 18 years in the Billing Department of Chestnut Health Systems.

Her visitation will be Monday, October 17, 2022 from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, followed by A Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Post 454, OSF Hospice or to the American Lung Association.

The family would like to thank Linda's wonderful and loving caregivers, Daniel Altshue and Juile Hernandez. We will be eternally grateful to them and could not have made it through this without them.

The family requests no flowers and casual dress for the services.

