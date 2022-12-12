July 26, 1940 - Dec. 6, 2022

NORMAL — Lillian (Peifer) Bayles, 82, of Normal, passed away December 6, 2022. She was born July 26, 1940 in Bloomington, IL to Donald and Margaret (Hougham) Peifer. She was married to Ronald Bayles and from this union were two children, Ann (Jeremy) Nafziger and Rhonda Bayles.

Lillian worked in the hotel business for several years. She loved to sew and was a lifelong member of Cross Pointe Church of God.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Bayles; and brother, Carl (Janet) Peifer. She is preceded in passing by her parents; and daughter, Ann Nafziger.

A public visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington with Pastor Doug Shaw officiating. Inurnment will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter in Lillian's name.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.