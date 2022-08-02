June 16, 1932 - July 20, 2022

EUREKA — Lila M. Ulrich, 90, of Eureka, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on June 16, 1932, in Tremont, IL, a daughter of Otto and Fannie Staker Gerber. She married Harold Ulrich on February 2, 1952, in Eureka. He survives.

Survivors also include one daughter, Marge Ulrich of Eureka; brother, Wayne (Sharon) Gerber of Indiana; three grandsons: Anthony (Laura) Ulrich, Curtis (Allison) Ulrich, Peter (Mekela) Ulrich; seven great-grandchildren: Jack, Gavin, Isla, Adalaide, Ari, Otto, Cristian; one step-great-grandson, Landon; brother-in-law, Tom Lehman of Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Russell Ulrich; siblings: Helen Wilson, Irma Gerber, Lena Lehman, Samuel Gerber, Betty Kennell, Alice Jiles, Fern Esther Gerber.

Lila graduated from EHS in 1950. She was a homemaker and worked for her daughter at Flower Basket, Eureka for many years.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was a member of Roanoke Mennonite Church and participated in many activities.

Services will be Saturday, August 13 with 9:30 a.m. Graveside service at Roanoke Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at Roanoke Mennonite Church. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. and meal will follow at the church. Pastors Bryan and Jolene Miller and Dr. Wayne Gerber will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Roanoke Mennonite Church Cemetery or Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.