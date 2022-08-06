June 16, 1932 - July 20, 2022

EUREKA — Lila M. Ulrich, 90, of Eureka, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on June 16, 1932 in Tremont, IL, a daughter of Otto and Fannie Staker Gerber. She married Harold Ulrich on February 2, 1952, in Eureka. He survives.

Services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, with 9:30 a.m. Graveside service at Roanoke Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Roanoke Mennonite Church. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. and meal will follow at the church. Pastors Bryan and Jolene Miller and Dr. Wayne Gerber will officiate.

