BLOOMINGTON — Lewis Henry "Lewie" Arbuckle age 78 of Bloomington IL, passed away at 10:37 PM on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his residence.

His visitation will be 4:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal IL. His funeral service will be 10:00 AM Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the church, Dr. Ralph Wingate, Jr. will be officiating.

Military rites accorded at the church by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Normal or Home Sweet Home Mission, Bloomington, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Lewie was born October 5, 1943, in Bloomington, IL the son of Emory and Ruby Grant Arbuckle.

He married E. Joan Snook on November 6, 1964, in East White Oak Church, Carlock, IL. She passed away April 5, 1991. They had three children: Tamara (Jeff) Daw, Lexington, IL, Trent (Margina) Arbuckle, Hudson, IL, Trena Fricke, Bloomington, IL. He later married Susan Ott on May 16, 1992. She survives. They had a very full life together, even giving her a love for hunting, as he was an avid deer hunter. God knew Lewie had many good husband years left, so he answered the prayer of a new believer for a Christian husband who was a handyman and good with money.

Also surviving are five grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters: Jackie (Del) Thomas, Hudson, IL, Robin (Brad) Marriott, Excelsior Springs, MO.

Lewie is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rhonda Doran, grandson Hunter Arbuckle, son in-law, Kevin Winterland and a brother in-law, Tom DeVilbiss.

Lewie graduated from Normal Community High School, and he served with the Illinois National Guard. He was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church, Normal. He worked at General Electric for 36 years, while also farming for 17 years. He also finished his working career at State Farm Insurance Company after eight years.

