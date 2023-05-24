July 2, 1962 - May 22, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Lewis Gene Vincent, 60, of Bloomington, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Gene was born on July 2, 1962, in Lincoln, IL, the son of Curtis and Evelyn Vincent. He married Gayle Kruse on September 25, 1992, in Hudson, IL.

Gene is survived by his sons: Tyler Vincent, Tallon (Briana) Vincent, Gabriel Vincent, and Zak (Christina) Kruse; five grandchildren; siblings: John (Susie) Vincent, and Linda Vincent.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn; and stepfather, Richard Roggenbuck.

Gene was a talented mechanic, who prided himself on his quality work of vehicles. He especially devoted time to work on his 1973 Plymouth Cuda. Gene enjoyed reading and explored many genres of books. His favorite was Stephen King. Gene was always willing to help someone in need, never one to complain. His humor and cleverness will be missed by all who knew him. Above all else, Gene adored his family and loved being a dad.

A memorial service for Gene will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. A visitation will take place two hours prior from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.