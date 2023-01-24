Dec. 1, 1929 - Jan. 16, 2023

ROANOKE — Letha B. Byrne, 93, formerly of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on December 1, 1929, in Streator, IL, to Howard and Doris Patterson Garretson. She married John W. Byrne on May 8, 1949, in Graymont, IL. He passed away on October 12, 2021.

Surviving are her five children: Linda (John) Blossom, Denise Byrne, Peggy (Allan) Scheirer, Mike (Sherry) Byrne, and Jeff Byrne; six grandchildren: Tim (Jill) Scheirer, Andy Scheirer (Jacqueline Fassett), Rachael (Nick) Scott, Allyson (Jason) Dworak, John W. (Brooke) Byrne, and Kassandra (Chris) Walton; 11 great-grandchildren and the 12th on the way; one brother, Jim Garretson; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jarlath.

Letha was so much more than a devoted homemaker. She served so many others in her roles, as loving mother, farmer's wife, minister's wife and teacher's wife. From 1970-1988, she served her community as head librarian of the Roanoke Library.

Letha was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church where she was involved with Methodist Women. She was a volunteer for Reach for Recovery. In their retirement years, John and Letha helped others through NOMADS, a United Methodist Global ministry. They served on 27 projects between 1995-2008. Letha enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, crocheting, counted cross stitching and coloring.

A celebration of life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Roanoke United Methodist Church. There was a memorial visitation held from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Cremation rites were accorded, and inurnment will be held at a later date at Sunny Slope Cemetery in Saunemin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke United Methodist Church, Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, or United Methodist NOMADS global ministries.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.