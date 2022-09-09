June 15, 1941 - Sept. 6, 2022

HEYWORTH — Letha A. Bryan, 81, of Heyworth, passed away September 6, 2022, at her residence and surrounded by her family.

She was born June 15, 1941, to Fred and Virginia (Hanback) McConnell at Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington and married the love of her life, Dan Bryan on January 24, 1963, at First Christian Church in Bloomington. He precedes her in passing after 52 years of marriage on December 28, 2015.

Letha really enjoyed family and friends. She liked cooking and caretaking of others and basked in the sight and smell of flowers year round. She will remain in our memories as being a very rare kind of person.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her children: Bruce (Vicki) Bryan of Heyworth, Jeff Bryan of Heyworth; grandchildren: April Bryan of Stanford, Jeff Bryan of Heyworth, George Bryan of Downs; brother: Warren McConnell of Delavan; and many nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in passing by her parents; son, Craig Bryan; and sisters: Diantha Greenwood and Sally Winkle.

Per Letha's wishes, no services are planned. Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.