Leta E. Snyder, age 96, passed away at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL, at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Leta was born October 20, 1924, in Padua, Illinois, to Fred and Blanche Ione Sutton Wonderlin. She graduated from Ellsworth High School. She married Alonzo W. Grove in 1944. He died in 1945 while serving in the military in World War II. Leta later married Richard R. Snyder on February 10, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2012.

Leta worked for the Farm Bureau and the National Bank, and was a cashier for National Tea Grocery, where her husband Richard was manager. In 1952, Leta and Richard bought a grocery store at 104 S. State Street, Bloomington, and another at 1502 E. Jackson Street in 1958. They worked side-by-side in these stores until their retirement in November 1976. They were known for their personalized service and knew their customers so well that when someone called in an order for groceries, they would hand-pick the customers' favorite brands of products and pack them in boxes for delivery to their homes.

Leta had many, many friends. She was known for sending birthday and holiday cards and always wrote thank you notes. She amazed everyone with how she was able to maintain her independence at home after Richard's death. She was very proud of the fact that she started driving at age 16, continued doing so until age 94, and never was in an accident or put a scratch on her car! Leta was also known for her love of flower gardening and took many bouquets to family and friends in nursing homes.

Leta and Richard loved ice skating, ballroom dancing, and watching the planting and harvesting of crops on their farm by the "Benjamin boys”. They were also great fans of Illinois Wesleyan University sports. Leta was known for collecting newspaper articles on all of the IWU sports teams and then presenting the collection to each senior athlete when they graduated. She loved receiving letters from the appreciative students, several of whom continued friendships well after they graduated. Leta and Richard especially enjoyed attending the women's basketball games, where they were recognized each year on their wedding anniversary with a presentation of roses by the team members. They enjoyed visits from Coach Mia Smith and her team members.

Leta is survived by her brother-in-law, Delmer Walden; four nephews, Lonnie (Paula) Meiner, Curtis (Vicky) Meiner, Wayne (Barbara) Williams, and William (Linda Schuster) Wonderlin; five nieces, Arlone (Steve) Folkers, Denise (Gary) Wilson, Pam Meiner, Dorothy (Sam) Morris, and Laura Walden; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and numerous nieces and nephews from her husbands' families.

Leta was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her husband, Alonzo, her parents, her brother, Merwin Wonderlin, her twin sister, Fleta Meiner, her sisters: Ida B. Williams and Eleanor Walden, her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Wonderlin, her brothers-in-law: Aaron Meiner and Clifford Williams, and her niece Anne Kahn.

Leta was blessed to have several special individuals who cared for her, including her niece, Denise Wilson and her husband Gary, her nephew Wayne Williams and his wife, Barb, her nieces Pat Nelson and Cathy Martin, and caregiver Cathy Alfrey. Leta was a special person who touched many lives. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

