June 1, 1929 - Feb. 28, 2023

Leszek Ostaszewski died peacefully at his home on February 28, 2023.

He was born on June 1, 1929, in Srebrna, near Lodz, in Poland. He attained his Bachelor degree in Textile Engineering at the Technical University of Lodz in Poland, in 1954, his Master degree in Economics at the University of Economics in Lodz in 1967, and his Doctorate in Economics at the University of Lodz in 1968.

He migrated to the United States from Poland in 1990, together with his wife Elzbieta.

He was preceded in death by his parents Franciszek and Wiktoria Ostaszewski, and his younger brother, Zdzislaw Ostaszewski.

He is survived by his wife, Elzbieta; his son, Krzysztof (married to Patricia); his sister, Zofia Witkowska; and grandchildren: Angelica Ostaszewski (married to Per Elingson) and Ian Ostaszewski.

He enjoyed taking long walks on the Constitution Trail and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, with Mass being celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask for donations to United24 Ukrainian relief effort for medical aid.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.