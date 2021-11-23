CHAMPAIGN — Leslie R. Huls, 67, of Champaign, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, November 26, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville, 2498 County Road, 2100 East, Thomasboro, with Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford.

Visitation will be two hours before the service from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Friday, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville is handling arrangements.

Leslie was born September 18, 1954, in Champaign, the son of Melvin E. and Lela J. Buhs Huls. He married Patty Lane December 20, 2008, in Urbana. She survives.

Along with his wife, Patty; he is survived by two daughters: Jamie (Kenneth) Daily of Mahomet, Laura (Austin) Curtis of Loda; four grandchildren: Olivia, Lydia, Scarlett and Dorothy; his mother, Lela Huls; a brother, Marlon (Betsy) Huls of Bloomington, and a sister, Deanne Hinrichsen of Normal.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother-in-law, Dan Hinrichsen.

Les graduated from Rantoul Twp. High School in 1972, and from the University of Illinois with a degree in forestry. He worked for the City of Champaign Forestry Department, and retired as a building inspector.

He was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville. Les enjoyed rockets, fireworks, golfing and running.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.