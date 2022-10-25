Aug. 11, 1949 - Oct. 20, 2022

ROANOKE — Leslie K. Schumacher, 73, of Roanoke passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born on August 11, 1949 in Centralia, IL, a daughter of Ellery and Imogene Stonecipher Woodside, Jr. She married James Melvin Schumacher on June 8, 1968 in Eureka. He passed away on May 14, 2013.

Survivors include four sons: Patrick (Lyn) Schumacher of Roanoke; Mark (Judy) Schumacher of Akron, CO; Richard (Yolene) Schumacher of Roanoke; Jason (Rebecca) Schumacher of Washburn; two sisters: Debra Woodside of Centralia; Susan Stock of Centralia; two brothers: Gary Stout; Scott Stout of Centralia; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Leslie was a registered nurse in the area for many years. She loved to quilt and spend time with her family.

Visitation was held on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Private graveside services will be held at Roanoke Township Cemetery. Her son, Richard Schumacher will officiate.

Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.