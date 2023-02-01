Sept. 23, 1950 - Jan. 28, 2023

SIOUX CITY , Iowa — Les Kaufman, 72, of Sioux City, IA, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Sioux City, IA.

A Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ray Lantz officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Convoy of Hope charity.

Les was born September 23, 1950, in Gibson City, a son of John and Edith Mae Suttle Kaufman.

He is survived by a son, Mike (Becka ) Kaufman of Virginia. Five grandchildren: Trenton, Jozephine, Andrew, Rylee and Regan; his mother, Edith of Gibson City; and two sisters: Sharon Hendricks and Julie Kaufman.

He was preceded in death by his father, John and son, Dan.

Les graduated from Illinois State University in 1972, with a Bachelors' Degree in Agriculture. He worked to fabricate agriculture equipment for over thirty years in Northwood, IA. He was an avid music lover and member of musical groups "The Messengers" and "Stone Soup." He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. Les was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all that knew and loved him.