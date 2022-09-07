Feb. 23, 1928 - Sept. 4, 2022

CARLOCK — LeRoy M. "Lee" Grubel, 94, of rural Carlock, passed away at 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the memorial home.

Interment will be in Centennial Chapel Cemetery in Woodford County. Memorial contributions may be directed to VFW Post 454, Veterans Relief Fund.

Lee was born on February 23, 1928, in Bloomington, to Roy William and Isis Edith Robeson Grubel. He married Audrey Mae Miller on October 19, 1952, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on September 6, 2010.

Surviving are two daughters: Nancy L. Grubel of Carlock and Kathy J. (Mark Genung) Sullivan of Reno, NV; three grandchildren: Marine Staff Sergeant Christopher (Stephany) Sullivan of Reno, NV, Elissa Sullivan of Tacoma, WA, and Michelle Sullivan of Reno, NV; three great-grandchildren: Jordynn Edkin, Evelyn Fay Sullivan, and Hannah Audrey Sullivan; a sister, Carol I. McClure of Clinton; and a godchild, Gayle Ploense Heckelman of FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 57 years; and a brother-in-law, Clifford McClure, Sr.

Lee was a graduate of Bloomington High School. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army 45th Infantry Division, 700 Maintenance Ordnance Company of the Thunderbirds. He was employed as an engineer at General Electric in Bloomington for many years. He was also employed with Xerox and Chuck's Harley-Davidson in Bloomington. Lee was a member of the VFW Post 454 in Bloomington and The American Legion Post 463 in Roanoke. He was a Master Mason Member of Bloomington Lodge #43 A.F. & A.M. and he was a member of Valley Of Bloomington Scottish Rite for 42 years. Lee was a member of the Bloomington Chapter of the Harley Owner's Group. Lee enjoyed the hobbies of amateur radio (ham radio) and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Lee was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.