April 9, 1945 - March 20, 2022

MAHOMET — Leonard Wayne Gawthorp, resident of Mahomet, IL, formerly Farmer City, IL. Had his sunrise on April 9, 1945, in Champaign, IL, and his sunset on March 20, 2022, in Mahomet, IL.

Leonard was the son of Alva Gawthorp and Geneva (Bryan) Gawthorp. He graduated from Mansfield High School in 1963. He married Elizabeth DeVault on August 14, 1965, in Farmer City, IL. They were married for 56-years.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Gawthorp, Mahomet, IL; daughter, Leanna and Brent Helmuth, Mahomet, IL; grandchildren: Daren Gawthorp Jr.,Clinton, IL, Magan and Cody Swanzy, Goose Creek, SC, Preston Gawthorp, Urbana, IL, Savanna Levengood, Mahomet, IL, Brody Helmuth, Mahomet, IL, Addison Helmuth, Mahomet, IL, and Grace Helmuth, Mahomet, IL; one brother, Dale Gawthorp, Peoria, AZ; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Daren and Jesse Gawthorp; two sisters: Lana Gawthorp and Freida Gilbert; and four brothers: Lyle, Chuck, Don, and Junior Gawthorp.

Leonard worked at General Electric in Bloomington, IL, for 37-years as an electrical worker and retired in 2007 as Team Leader. He worked in every department as a versatile employee. He received multiple awards for innovative thinking and contributions towards the company. One of his favorite projects was wiring the first windmill generators for Germany, which kickstarted the wind energy era.

Leonard was a member of Victory Christian Center in Farmer City, IL. He served along the side of his wife in the children's ministry and as a door greeter. Serving in a different capacity, he produced "sermons on CD" for a minister from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Galesburg, IL, as well.

Leonard's hobbies included being an avid bicyclist, walks with his daughter, camping, a true outdoorsman, and of course loved spending time with his family. He was also known as a Mr. Fix-It-Anything from computers to appliances to rebuilding a car engine with one of his sons.

Mr. Gawthorp battled pleural mesothelioma for approximately five-years. Initially, he was given a prognosis of six-months to a year. He credited his extended survival time to God first, plus the care he received at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Leonard's family would like to thank Dr. Hedy Kindler (and her team), an internationally recognized expert in the treatment of malignant mesothelioma along with Carle Clinic, Urbana, who implemented some of Mr. Gawthorp's treatments locally. They provided amazing care and we will forever be grateful for these bonus years!

A celebration of life service will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Victory Christian Center, 701 Stensel Dr., Farmer City, IL, with Pastor Bryan Phillips of Victory Christian Center, Farmer City, and Bishop Larry Taylor of Center for Hope International Ministries, Bloomington, will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, IL. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, March 25, 2022, at Victory Christian Center, Farmer City, IL.

Memorials may be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L St. NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.