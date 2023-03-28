June 1, 1942 - March 25, 2023

DOWNS — Leonard "Lenny" Lyle Jones, 80, of Downs, passed away on March 25, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Leonard was born in Bloomington, to Roy and Elaine (Dyson) Jones on June 1, 1942. He married Diana Dunlap on September 4, 1964. She survives.

Also surviving are his three children: Wayne (Crista), Brian (Lisa) and Brenda (John); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters.

Lenny loved the Chicago Cubs, golf, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life, in his remembrance, will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Lenny's name may be directed to The Village of Downs Food Pantry, http://www.villageofdowns.org/food-pantry.htm.

