Leonard Douglas Neal

BLOOMINGTON — Leonard Douglas (Doug) Neal, met his baby brother, Leonard Eugene Neal Jr. in heaven at 4:07 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, from a short illness. He was just 50 years old.

He was born at Brokaw Hospital of 10 lbs. 11 ounces, quite a bundle of joy on Sunday, December 6, 1970. What a surprise to mom and dad.

Doug was a reserved child, while around his siblings then, anything went. He married Sandra Thomas on September 10, 2010. She survives.

Also surviving are parents, Leonard Eugene Neal and Donna Jean Neal, his siblings are David (Molly) Neal, Clinton, IL, Brian (Kathy) Neal Tennessee, and sister Marsha Meiss, Bloomington, IL.

Celebration of Life Service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford, IL on Sunday October 24, 2021, 1 pm. Will be resting next to his brother. Pastor Dennis Powers will officiate.

He was Uncle Doug to many nieces and nephews. His buddies were Chocolate and Snickers, both are Cocker Spaniels.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and movies. He was a great cook, his favorite foods were anything mom cooked, especially butterscotch pudding dessert.

He was loved by many family and friends and will be missed by all; until we meet in heaven.

