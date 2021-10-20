Leonard Douglas Neal

BLOOMINGTON — Leonard Douglas (Doug) Neal, met his baby brother, Leonard Eugene Neal Jr. in heaven at 4:07 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, from a short illness. He was just 50-years-old.

He was born at Brokaw Hospital of 10 lbs. 11 ounces, quite a bundle of joy on Sunday, December 6, 1970. What a surprise to mom and dad.

Doug was a reserved child, while around his siblings then, things got wild. He married Sandra Thomas on September 10, 2021. She survives.

His siblings are: David (Molly) Neal, Clinton, IL, Brian (Kathy) Neal Tennessee, and sister Marsha Meiss, Bloomington, IL.

His resting place will be next to his bother Jr.; gravesite service at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 24, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford, IL. The Pastor Dennis Powers will officiate.

He was Uncle Doug to many nieces and nephews. His buddies were Chocolate, a Cocker Spaniel, and Snickers, also a Cocker Spaniel.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and movies. He was a great cook, his favorite foods were anything mom cooked, especially butterscotch pudding dessert.

He was loved by many family and friends and will be missed by all; until we meet in heaven.

