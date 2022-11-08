April 22, 1927 - Nov. 4, 2022

ROANOKE — Leona L. Aeschliman, 95, of Roanoke, IL, passed on to heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.

She was born on April 22, 1927, on the family farm near Benson, the daughter of Louie and Elizabeth (Flohr) de Freese. On August 17, 1947, she married Herbert Aeschliman in Benson. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2012. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a grandson, David Aeschliman, in 1993.

Leona is survived by her children: John (Jean) Aeschliman of Benson, IL, and Arlene (Rodney) Johnson, of Secor, IL; two grandchildren: Debbie (Jeff) Lane, Grand Ridge, IL, and Jeff (Jennifer) Johnson, Eureka, IL; and five great-grandchildren.

Leona was born and raised on her parents' family farm north of Benson and then, when she married, she and her husband farmed there. She was a full-time housewife and helped bring the grain into the grain elevator during harvest every year. They retired in 1987, and moved to Roanoke. After retirement, they traveled in their RV motorhome to all 50 states. They also spent many winters as snowbirds living in Florida and Arizona.

She lived to be the oldest member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Benson, IL, where she had been a life-long member all her life. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother to her children and grandchildren. Everyone said she was the sweetest person you would ever meet. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in rural Benson. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home or from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.