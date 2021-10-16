FAIRBURY — Leona B. Nussbaum, 91, of Fairbury, went home to heaven at 12:53 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Church of Bloomington-Normal, with the ministers of the church officiating. Burial will be in Graceland, Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, at the church in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leona's name may be made to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury or the charity of the donor's choice.

Leona was born February 8, 1930, in Forrest Township; a daughter to Ira and Leona (Abersoll) Nussbaum.

She is survived by her three sisters: Janice and Carol Nussbaum of Fairbury; and Doris Huber of Bloomington; one sister-in-law, Janice E. Nussbaum; 23 nieces and nephews, namely: Connie (Les, dec.) Woodcock, Cara Nussbaum, Cheryl (Rod) Heimer, Candace (Dave) Huber, Brent (Cheryl) Nussbaum, Kirk Nussbaum, Tianne Overmyer, Terry (Debbie) Nussbaum, Luann (Jerry) Endress, Jay (Ann) Nussbaum, Elaine (Lynn) Stoller, Alan (Laura) Nussbaum, Jill (John) Schlipf, Jan Nussbaum, Rollin Nussbaum, Devon (Ken) Rinkenberger, Kevin (Bertha) Nussbaum, Dana (Eddie) Meister, Kim Nussbaum, Mark (Mary) Huber, David (Debbie) Huber, Ryan (Terri) Huber, and Laurie (Terry) Steffen. Also surviving are many great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Alden, Willis, Dean, Wayne, infant brother, Glen Robert, and Byron; five sisters-in-law: Elna, Betty, Marion, Neola and Tillie Nussbaum; and one brother-in-law, Robert Huber.

Leona graduated from Forrest Township high school, as Valedictorian of her class. She was employed at National Bank of Fairbury for many years, and later worked in Bloomington, retiring from State Farm Insurance Co.

She was an avid photographer and traveled extensively in the States and Canada, with her two sisters: Janice and Carol.

Leona was a member of the Bloomington-Normal Apostolic Christian Church, and appreciated the fellowship of her church. She loved to add her beautiful soprano voice in song and worship of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed the love and closeness shared by her family who will deeply miss her. We rejoice, knowing Leona is full of joy and in the presence of her Lord.

